Morocco’s FM, EU Explore European Support for Structural Reforms

MWN with MAP

The European Union’s support for structural reforms was at the heart of talks held Thursday through video conference between Moroccan foreign minister Nasser Bourita and the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi.

The scope of the structuring reform projects in Morocco requires a mobilization of all EU instruments to support Morocco in the post-COVID-19 context, said Bourita, as quoted in a foreign ministry press release. These should share the objective of a dynamic and rapid socio-economic recovery.

The two officials welcomed the new dynamic bilateral relations are experiencing. These dynamics have materialized with a strengthening of joint action at the political, economic, financial, and security levels, as well as with the opening of promising cooperation prospects in future-oriented areas, the source added.

These dynamics, which the Joint Political Declaration adopted in June 2019 have made possible, contributes to foresee the conclusion of new strategic and mutually beneficial partnership projects in the near future, the same source said.

Bourita and Varhelyi also agreed to develop a strategic framework of action to implement the EU’s New Agenda for the Mediterranean and the accompanying Economic and Investment Plan. This is particularly relevant since these two instruments are in convergence with Morocco’s priorities that King Mohammed VI has established.

Bourita evoked the issue of some lists’ categorization of Morocco. These pose challenges as they do not take into account the global nature of relations and go against the adopted partnership approach, he said.

Dialogue and consultation, the minister said, must constitute the basis of the Morocco-EU partnership, far from any automatism and unilateralism, in order to provide the balance, clarity, and predictability necessary for its sustainability.

The two officials agreed to continue to intensify their coordination to act in the interest of relations between Morocco and the European Union.