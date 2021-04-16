Morocco to Acquire 13 Bayraktar TB2 Military Drones from Turkey

The delivery of the Turkish unmanned military drone system will begin within a year.

Rabat – Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces (FAR) signed an acquisition contract of 13 Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV) with Turkey to the tune of MAD 626 million ($70 million), according to Far-Maroc.

Under the agreement, Morocco will receive four driving ground stations, a configurable simulation system for driving drones, and a digital system for tracking and storing information. A drone operations center will be set up in Moroccan airbases.

Moroccan military personnel will receive training, as well as, logistical and technical support.

The supply of the combat drones is scheduled to begin within a year.

In November 2019, Morocco purchased a sophisticated counter-drone system named Bukovel-AD, designed by the Ukrainian company Proximus. The anti-drone system is globally known for its high capacity for early detecting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Its range of detection reaches 10-15 kilometers.

Morocco is moving in great strides to modernize its armament to ensure regional security and stability given its important strategic position.

Through securing several arms deals whether, with the US, France, Israel, or Turkey, Morocco aims to thrive as a regional military power.

Morocco established a five-year plan in 2017 to reach “regional supremacy” through modernizing the military equipment of its army, airforce, and navy.

To achieve the strategic objective, Morocco has devoted MAD 178.87 billion ($20 billion) to the plan with an annual defense budget of MAD 31.30 billion ($3.5 billion) currently and will reach MAD 38.30 billion ($4 billion) in 2022.

Morocco’s primary arms suppliers include the US with a 53% share, followed by France with 44%, and Italy with 1.4%.