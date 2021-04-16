King Mohammed VI Sends Aid to Lebanon Amid Health, Economic Crisis

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s King Mohammed VI Is sending food aid to Lebanon as the country grapples with intertwined political, economic, and health crises. Through a press release, Morocco’s King announced his decision after the government in Lebanon had requested Moroccan assistance.

Lebanon is in dire economic straits due to the pervasive political crisis that has gripped the country ever since the conclusion of its civil war, which saw the country invaded by its northern and southern neighbors. COVID-19, meanwhile, has reaped havoc on the country’s struggling health system amid Lebanon’s political and economic turmoil.

With limited foreign currency available, Lebanon has struggled to purchase personal protective equipment and vaccines, further exacerbating the local epidemic.

Facing three crises, the government of Lebanon had reached out to Morocco’s royal house for help, prompting King Mohammed VI’s approval to send aid in the form of food assistance.

The statement from Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces (FAR) announcing the decision highlighted that the aid will be delivered by Morocco’s military aircraft. The army’s statement further emphasized that the King’s decision to provide aid to Lebanon aims to “enable it to face the economic challenges and the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Morocco’s new batch of aid will be the second time it has sent support to Lebanon, as a devastating explosion destroyed parts of Beirut on August 4, 2020. The explosion flattened a section of Lebanon’s capital, with losses amounting to roughly $15 billion.

The tragedy further highlighted the political deadlock and worsening a dire economic crisis even as COVID-19 continued to spread globally. Following the explosion, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI sent eight planes carrying medical and humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Al-Mawla Safir, at the time said that Morocco’s aid highlighted the North African country’s “strong attachment to the values of solidarity with brotherly countries.”