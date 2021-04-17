Morocco Invests in Sports, Culture Development in Fez-Meknes Region

The Moroccan government announced a series of social infrastructure investments for Morocco’s youth including new sport facilities and cultural centers throughout the Fez-Meknes region.

Rabat – On 16 April, Morocco’s Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, Othman El Ferdaous hosted a signing ceremony in Fez to commemorate new investments in the Fez-Meknes region.

The minister announced the signing of 13 conventions worth approximately MAD 791 million ($88.5 million). The investment will be dedicated to developing the social infrastructure of the region. The funding is part of Morocco’s regional development budget of nearly MAD 11.19 billion ($1.25 billion).

The Fez-Meknes region will provide MAD 255 million ($28.5 million) in funding to the project. Smaller localities such as El Hajeb, a small village 30km southeast of Meknes, will benefit from sports infrastructure development.

Nearly 4 million inhabitants of the Fez-Meknes region will benefit from the investments.

The ceremony featured other regional leaders such as the Governor of the Prefecture of Fez, Essaid Zniber, and the President of the Council of the Fez-Meknes region, Mohand Laenser.

In addition to sports infrastructure, the investments will fund the building of the Great Theater of Fez, a music conservatory, an institute for fine arts, and a cultural center.

The government announced plans to invest in social programs to promote Morocco’s rich culture of the Fez-Meknes region in August 2020.

The region features many UNESCO world heritage sites such as the old city of Fez and Meknes. Additionally, the Roman ruins of Volubilis are located just 20km outside of Meknes. All three sites will undergo renovations under the new development plans.

The minister noted the cultural importance and the artistic potential the region has to offer.

In a statement Ferdaous said, “Our priority objective is to develop and build humans, ensure their bodily and cultural immunity and instill in them the true values ​​of the nation.” Adding, “It is not a question of building infrastructure to build, but to unite young people and ensure their fulfillment.”

Morocco continues to invest in youth programs in Fez-Meknes and other regions to promote Moroccan culture and tourism.