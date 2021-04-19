Morocco Announces Exam Schedule for National, Regional Baccalaureate

Last year, Morocco suspended schools and postponed classes due to COVID-19. The majority of students studied by remote learning.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Education has announced that the national baccalaureate exams will take place from 8-12 in the 2020-2021 academic year.

The ministry announced on Monday that second-year baccalaureate students in the literature branch will sit exams for literature-based subjects from June 8 to 10.

Meanwhile, second-year science and technology baccalaureate students will sit exams from June 11-12.

Students across Morocco will sit the regional baccalaureate exams from May 31-June 4.

Middle schools will have the ninth-grade exams on June 18-19, while sixth-grade students in primary schools will sit their final exams on June 22.

The ministry warned the dates may change depending on the epidemiological situation in the country.

Once again, students will take exams in unprecedented circumstances.

This academic year, however, has continued without any school suspensions.

Some schools temporarily shut down classes due to the local outbreaks of COVID-19 among students or teachers. After an outbreak, schools test students and teachers for COVID-19 so classes can continue safely.

Due to the 2020 COVID-19-induced lockdown, Morocco adopted remote education after Morocco announced a state of emergency in March last year.

The country also suspended some exams. Last year, Morocco suspended exams for sixth-grade students in primary schools and ninth-grade students in middle schools.

The Ministry of Education also postponed baccalaureate exams.

In 2021, however, Morocco reinstated in-person education, allowing parents to opt for remote education if they wished.

Most of the parents, however, chose in-person education.