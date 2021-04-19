Moroccan Athlete Wins Gold at Taekwondo Competition in Spain

The athlete outperformed several competitors in the major competition and many of the competitors qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Rabat – Moroccan athlete Ashraf Mahboubi clinched a gold medal in the >80 kilograms weight class during the 20th International Spanish Open Taekwondo Championship.

Madrid is hosting the competition until April 19.

During the competition, Mahboubi beat Croatian athlete Matej Nikolic and Lebanon’s Tariq Mousammi in the quarterfinals.

He then defeated Spain’s Raul Martinez in the semifinals.

In the final match, Mahboubi outperformed Egyptian athlete Saif Eissa who qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

Moroccan athletes Rabab Ohadi, Oumaima Al Bouchti, and Nada Laaraj also took part in the competition.

The competition “occupies the best places in the world rankings of its category”, said the Royal Moroccan Taekwondo Federation, citing the participation of athletes who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Several participants from different countries are taking part in the International Spanish Open, including Mexico, Britain, France, Croatia, Germany, Mali, and Tunisia.

Other athletes hailing from Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, Canada, Kazakhstan, Italy, Sweden, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Norway, Lebanon, Slovenia, Denmark, and Russia are also competing in the competition..