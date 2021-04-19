Moroccan Ports Records 2.3% Decline in Overall Traffic by End of March

The ports of Mohammedia, Casablanca, Jorf Lasfar account for 76.4% of the total traffic recorded in all Moroccan ports.

MWN with MAP

Rabat – The National Agency of Ports (ANP) said that the overall traffic recorded in Moroccan ports reached 22.9 million tons (MT) at the end of March 2021, a decline of 2.3% on a year-to-year basis.

The decline is due to a drop in imports by 3.6% because of a decrease in imports of feed by 18.3%, cereals by 2.9%, coal & steel products by 38.1%, according to the ANP.

Exports, however, recorded a slight increase of 1.5% reaching 8 MT. This good performance is due to the rise in exports of gypsum by 64.1% and phosphoric acid by 42.8%.

Meanwhile, the volume of cabotage — the transport of goods or passengers between two places in the same country by a foreign transport operator — decreased by 13.9% to stand at 717,116 tons, due to a decline in the traffic of hydrocarbons (45.6%).

The ports of Mohammedia, Casablanca, Jorf Lasfar account for 76.4% (17.5 MT) of the overall traffic recorded in all Moroccan ports.