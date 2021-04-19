Morocco Foils International Drug Trafficking Attempt, Arrests 9 in Tangier

The suspects were planning to smuggle the drug outside Morocco through maritime routes.

Rabat – Today, April 19, Moroccan police in the city of Tangier seized 1.3 tonnes of cannabis, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has announced.

The operation was in collaboration with the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), which provided the data to the police about the international drug trafficking attempt.

The information enabled police to arrest nine suspects for their alleged involvement in the international drug trafficking network.

The suspects planned the international drug operation using maritime routes.

Police seized 38 packages of cannabis, totaling 1.354 tonnes.

Police put the suspects in custody pending further investigation while they determined the circumstances of the case.

Earlier this week, Morocco emphasized the importance and commitment to combat drug trafficking during the 64th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND).

The event took place in Vienna on April 12-16.

Azzedine Farhan, Morocco’s Ambassador, permanent representative of the kingdom, emphasized the importance of shared responsibility in tackling drug trafficking while presenting to international organizations in Vienna.

DGSN works alongside other Moroccan security services to investigate and prevent drug trafficking.

The annual report from DGSN said that in 2020, police seized 132.17 kilograms of cocaine, 476,923 units of psychotropic pills, 8.5 kilograms of heroin, and more than 217 tonnes of cannabis.