Morocco, Denmark Vow to Cement Bilateral Ties

The Danish official paid tribute for Morocco’s pioneering role in preserving stability in the region.

Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, discussed today bilateral cooperation with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod.

During a phone call, the two ministers agreed to strengthen exchanges to set up a post-pandemic agenda designed to reinforce “the strategic and [high] priority” cooperation binding their two countries.

Bourita and Kofod also discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Describing Morocco as an indispensable partner for the EU, Kofod paid tribute to the North African country for its “decisive role” in defending stability and development in the region.

EU countries have long touted cooperation with Morocco in different fields, including migration management and counterterrorism.

The two ministers reiterated their interest in continuing consultation within international bodies to promote “multilateralism and cooperation in several priority areas, including the fight against climate change,” said a statement by Morocco’s ministry of foreign affairs.

Denmark and Morocco enjoy good diplomatic ties, and the European country has long expressed satisfaction with its partnership with a country it considers as a critical ally for the EU.

Last year, Denmark’s Ambassador to Morocco, Nikolaj Harris, announced there was a growing interest among Danish companies to invest in the North African country.

He said Danish businesses are mostly interested in industrial zones such as the Tangier Free Zone, located near the Tangier Med Port.

The ambassador also emphasized the importance of the country’s infrastructure projects.

The “huge rapprochement” between Morocco and Denmark in recent years targets specific aereas, including green economy, environment, and socio-economic development, he concluded.