Morocco: Police Invite Man From Cote d’Ivoire to Break Fast Together

Rabat – In a heartwarming story of Pan-African solidarity, a young man from Cote d’Ivoire has recounted how Moroccan police in Casablanca invited him to break fast with them.



Yves Christian M’pouet, a former student of HEC Maroc, one of Morocco’s leading business schools, shared the story in a Linkedin post. He explained how, as he was looking for a pharmacy, he suddenly heard “Come, my brother.”



“A little glance across the road shows me that I am being called by a police officer,” M’pouet explained.



“So I cross the road, preparing my administrative documents in case of a check.”



Much to his surprise, however, there were no administrative checks and no warning on curfew. Instead, the police officer had invited him to join the police team to share the ftour, the meal for breaking fast during Ramadan.



“Surprised, I politely refuse, but he insists and his colleagues next door are already preparing me a seat. The rest you know… Tea, donuts, dates, quiche, etc.”



In the post, the young man included a selfie taken with the team of officers, with the four of them huddled around a small bench serving as a table, filled with tea, msemen, and sweets.



In the end, the young man parted with the officers to buy his medicine.



“I thanked them from the bottom of my heart… and I walked away smiling.”



“This is also the face of South-South cooperation, the acceptance of the differences of the other, no racism and above all the promotion of living together,” he stressed.

The young Ivorian concluded with wishing “Good Ramadan to all the Moroccan people and to all Muslims around the world.”

