COVID-19 Furthers Digitization, Technological Innovation in Morocco

Although the pandemic took a toll on the global economy, Morocco succeeded in furthering the digitization of its society and the private sector is following suit.

Rabat – The Oxford Business Group (OBG) released a report outlining the positive effects of the pandemic on digitization in Morocco.

Like the rest of the world, Morocco was forced into rapid digitization due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the European Centre for Digital Competitiveness ranked Morocco as the “most improved” country in the MENA region for digital competitiveness in 2020.

Since 2017, Morocco has worked towards developing its digital capacities by establishing the Digital Development Agency (ADD) to oversee the implementation of a state-run project titled “Horizon 2025”.

The project has four major objectives: digitizing Moroccan administration, accelerating the development of Morocco’s digital economy, improving social inclusion and human development, and establishing a digital-friendly environment in Morocco.

The pandemic expedited some milestones set by Horizon 2025.

For example, medical care providers offered online scheduling and consultations throughout the pandemic due to the lockdown mandate. Additionally, employees working from home pressured Morocco’s internet service providers to enhance connection speeds.

Morocco ranked 52nd in the world for mobile internet speed and 123rd for fixed broadband speed. The mobile internet speed improved by 23% while broadband internet speed improved by 8%, according to the UN’s sustainable development goals for electricity access.

Despite the strengthening of Morocco’s internet capabilities, Huawei’s 2019 Global Connectivity Index reports that the kingdom is still behind in mobile device/service affordability and consumer readiness.

Post-pandemic digitization

As global vaccination campaigns take affect, companies are expecting a surge of digitization in Morocco.

The ADD created the project “Digital Generation” to prepare Morocco’s next generation for a future where digitization controls the workforce.

On its website, the agency argues the project’s objectives are to “improve the competitiveness of Moroccan companies by training the digital talents they need” by developing a “digital training ecosystem to meet Morocco’s current needs and which can constantly adapt to future developments.”

In 2020, Morocco rose from 60th to 53rd in the World Bank’s “Doing Business” ranking, suggesting the country’s continued efforts to modernize its business ecosystem.