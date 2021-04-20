Morocco's Driouch Province Hit by 3.8 Magnitude Earthquake

The coastline off of Bni Marghnine, in the Driouch province, was hit by an earthquake, late Monday night.

Rabat – On Monday night, April 19, an earthquake shook the Driouch province. The earthquake measured a 3.8 magnitude on the Richter scale, according to the National Institute of Geophysics (ING).

The epicenter of the earthquake hit at 22:15:40 (GMT), on the coastline off of Bni Marghnine, in the Driouch province.

The 3.8 magnitude earthquake set off a seismic alarm bulletin, said the ING National Seismic Monitoring and Alarm Network.

The earthquake tremors hit a depth of 17 kilometers, at a longitude of 3.542°W and latitude of 35.542°N.

MWN With MAP