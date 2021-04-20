Western Sahara, Morocco Condemns Algeria's Obstruction of UN Process

The ambassador said that Algeria and Polisario are hampering the UN-led political process.

Rabat – Ambassador Omar Hilale, Morocco’s representative to the UN, wrote a letter to the UN Security Council (UNSC), explaining how Algeria and Polisario are obstructing the UN political process, by rejecting the appointment of a new personal envoy for Western Sahara.

Morocco cooperated in the process, providing “positive and diligent responses to these proposals” according to Hilale.

The country accepted two proposals for the personal envoy, he said. The proposals were Romanian Prime Minister Petre Roman and most recently, former Portuguese Foreign Minister Luis Amado.

“Morocco confirms once more its commitment to supporting the exclusive efforts of the UN to resolve this dispute, as well as its respect for the resolutions of the Security Council,” he said.

Unlike Morocco, Hilale said, “Algeria and the “Polisario” continue blocking the UN-led political process,” disrespecting Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, and showing “disdain for the resolutions of the Security Council.”

The rejected proposals were within the last three months, continuing to violate resolution 2548. The resolution calls for speeding up the process of appointing a new personal envoy for Western Sahara.

Hilale said the rejection of the proposals and distraction of the political process, “exposes the double talk of Algeria and the Polisario.”

Algeria and Polisario simultaneously criticize Guterres, publicly and loudly, Hilale argued.

Both parties continue to hinder the UN-led political process as they “reject all qualified candidates of international stature proposed by the Secretary-General.”

The UN has failed to appoint a new personal envoy following the resignation of Horst Kohler in May 2019.

In response to Algeria’s reluctance to shoulder responsibility, Hilale renewed Morocco’s position, calling on Algiers to fully engage in the UN-led political process. Algeria has long claimed itself as an observer rather than a main party to the conflict.

In response, Hilale said that Algeria and Polisario should “shoulder the full responsibility for highjacking the political process,” and encouraged Algeria to cooperate in finding a solution.

“Algeria must assume its responsibilities by contributing fully to the round-table process, as enshrined in the Security Council resolutions 2440, 2468, 2494, and 2548 to achieve a political realistic, pragmatic, sustainable, and compromise-based solution to the Moroccan Sahara issue,” he emphasized.