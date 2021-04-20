Morocco's ONDA, Air Traffic Down 70.16% by End of March

The Mohammed V airport, which accounts for almost half of overall passenger traffic, noted a 42.62% decline compared to March 2020.

Spread the love

Rabat – The National Airports Office (ONDA) stated that Morocco’s airports received 1,466,634 passengers in the first quarter of 2021, causing a 70.16% decline.

Casablanca’s Mohammed V airport received 714,851 passengers, which is a decline of 62.8%, followed by Tangier (136,302), Marrakech (134,095) and Nador (86,380), ONDA said in a statement.

In March, Morocco’s airports recorded a commercial passenger traffic volume of 400,863 passengers which is a 57.44% drop compared to March 2020.

The Mohammed V airport, which accounts for almost half of overall passenger traffic, noted a 42.62% decline compared to March 2020.

Tangier’s Ibn Battouta airport, which ranks 2nd in terms of number of passengers, experienced a decline of approximately 19.94% (41,399 passengers).

Domestic air traffic recorded a 1.74% decline with only 120,032 passengers traveling in March 2021, said ONDA.

International air traffic recorded a decline of 65.74% with only 280,831 passengers received. This downward trend has affected all markets, including Europe which accounts for more than 70% of global air traffic.

Europe also noted a decline in international air travel citing a 70.32% decrease.

According to ONDA, there was a 46.61% decline in aircraft movements which totaled 4,891 movements in March 2021.

Airfreight experienced an increase of 26.09% and recorded 6,563.51 tonnes of cargo.