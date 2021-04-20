Dachser Morocco Expands Presence With New Warehouse in Tanger Med

The company said that the site has been operational since March, citing Tanger Med’s assets and the strategic location.

Spread the love

Rabat – Dachser Morocco has opened a new warehouse in the Tanger Med port complex as part of its expansion to boost its presence in the North African country.

The company said that the opening of the warehouse facility in the region “will meet a growing demand among its customers.”

The new warehouse covers an area of 5,500 square meters, with the capacity of accommodating more than 7,000 pallets.

“The objective behind this new facility is to provide customers across all industries with a bespoke warehouse solution that also offers excellent connections and optimum transit times through the DACHSER network,” the group said.

The company announced that the new warehouse hub was operational in March.

Mathieu Brouard, sales manager at the company explained that the launch of the new site will enable Dachser Morocco to improve logistical capabilities and to meet customer demand.

“This new site will boost development in a region that is already experiencing the benefits of a solid industrial fabric,” he said.

The company also emphasized the importance of Tanger Med port, citing its proximity to Europe.

The company emphasized that the port is a “crucial component of Morocco’s ability to compete logistically.”

DACHSER Morocco is part of the DACHSER firm based in Kempten, Germany. The business provides transport and logistics solutions.

The company cited resilience during the COVID-19 crisis, finishing the 2020 financial year with a “very slight decrease of 0.9%” compared to 2019.

The company said that its consolidated net sales reached € 5.61 billion.