Minister: 8 Million Sheep, Goats Earmarked in Preparation for Eid al-Adha

Preparations have begun for Eid al-Adha, with livestock numbers maintained under the ministry’s support programs for breeders.

Rabat – Aziz Akhannouch, Morocco’s minister of agriculture, fisheries, rural development, water, and forests, declared that the ministry earmarked approximately 8 million goats and sheep in preparation for Eid al-Adha this year.

Eid al-Adha is predicted on July 19.

Moroccan state media MAP reported that Akhannouch commented during an oral questions session at the House of Representatives on Monday, April 19.

The minister’s department has begun the process of launching 30 temporary markets that will help the registration process of goats and sheep, during the Eid al-Adha slaughtering.

The Minister emphasized that autumn grains harvest will have a 3% growth in the livestock sector.

“The national livestock population, which exceeds 31 million heads in total, has not seen any significant change in numbers despite two successive agricultural seasons marked by a shortage of rainfalls,” he added.

Breeders have access to support and livestock relief programs, helping negate the impact of rainfall deficiencies across the regions. The programs are implemented by the ministry’s department.

By the end of November 2020, Morocco received regular rainfall that positively affected agricultural harvesting operations, stated Akhannouch.

Approximately 4.2 million hectares were cultivated, the minister said, of that, 44% were soft wheat, 34% barley, and 22% durum wheat.

Akhannouch stated that 75% of the areas devoted to cereal crops were “in a good to very good condition,” while the rest of the autumn crops were in a very satisfactory condition.

​​Around 513,000 hectares are allocated to fodder cultivation and 168,000 hectares are allocated for legumes.

More than 3 million tonnes of sugar beet yield is predicted from an area covering 46,155 hectares. Sugar cane should yield 60,000 tonnes from 12,425 hectares.