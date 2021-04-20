Moroccan Health Directorate Rejects Claims that Emergency Staff Abandoned Patient

The viral video shows a mother crying and shouting for help, at the hospital entrance.

Rabat – The Regional Directorate of Health in Beni Mellal-Khenifra, central Morocco, denied the allegations that a woman was abandoned at the entrance of the emergency room at Khenifra’s provincial hospital.

The health department said that it opened an investigation in response to the viral videos. The videos show an ill woman on the ground in front of the entrance of the emergency room.

The video shows the mother of the patient, shouting for the hospital to take care of the patient, and condemning the lack of help.

Another man was filming the incident, clashing with security guards at the hospital.

“I am a reporter, I have the right to film this,” he said.

The directorate released a statement, stating that staff in the emergency room examined and “took care of the patient” on Friday, April 16, “as soon as she arrived” in an ambulance from the health center to the provincial hospital.

The statement argued that the patient “refused” medical care at the health center in Khenifra and requested to be transferred to the provincial hospital in Khenifra.

The directorate said that the medical staff at the health center responded “favorably” to her transfer request, sending her to the provincial hospital, where she received the necessary medical aid.

The medical team placed her under medical surveillance for four hours after treatment, in accordance with the medical protocol in force, the statement said.

The directorate also condemned the spread of the false news and allegations, saying that the commission in charge of the investigation “was surprised” that some individuals shared content regarding the “abandoning” of the patient in front of the hospital.

The regional directorate in the region also said the commission was “wondering about the fate of the patient who was evacuated in a private car, and the seriousness of her state of health as claimed by the author of the video.”

In response to allegations regarding a lack of responsiveness from the hospital, the regional directorate paid tribute to all health professionals in the region, particularly medical staff in emergency rooms, commending their efforts to “improve health services” for all amid the COVID-19 crisis.