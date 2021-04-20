Florentino Perez, No Club Will Be Thrown Out of Champions League

Perez confirmed players can still represent their national teams if they join the Super League.

Rabat – European Super League (ESL) President Florentino Perez asserted that none of the clubs participating in the ESL will be kicked out of the Champions League.

In a joint statement published on the evening of April 18, twelve leading European clubs announced the formation of a new Super League with plans to have three other permanent member clubs. The twelve founding members are from the English Premier League, Spain’s LaLiga, and the Italian Serie A.

According to Perez, they have not yet asked Paris Saint-Germain to join the competition, nor have they talked to German clubs.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said that any club to participate in the ESL will be banned from playing at domestic, European, and World levels, including the Champions League.

UEFA’s decisions have caused turmoil among the teams and football enthusiasts around the world.

ESL President Florentino Perez responded to UEFA in an interview with El Chiringuito TV, “Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea as the other clubs of #SuperLeague will NOT be banned from the Champions League or domestic leagues. 100%, I’m sure. Impossible.”

As for UEFA’s threats not to allow the players of the participating teams to represent their national teams, Perez comforted the players, “Players banned from international competitions and National teams according to UEFA? Don’t worry, this will not happen. They won’t be banned if they join #SuperLeague.”

Perez has also stated that the ESL was formed to save football, as it will offer great matches between the big clubs.

Perez, who is also the president of Real Madrid, also emphasized the economic motivation behind the formation of the league, “Here at Real Madrid we’ve lost a lot of money, we are all going through a very bad situation. When there is no profit, the only way is to play more competitive games during the week. The #SuperLeague will save the clubs financially.”

FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino has supported UEFA’s statements opposing the breakaway league, while addressing UEFA’s ordinary congress on April 12, he said, “If some elect to go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, they are responsible for their choice – concretely this means, either you are in, or you are out.”

“We can only and strongly disapprove of a Super League which is a closed shop, breakaway from current institutions. No doubt whatsoever of FIFA’s disapproval. Full support to UEFA,” he added.

Currently, the football world is like a cat on a hot tin roof as the most-watched competition is at risk of the big clubs “greed”.