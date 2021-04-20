COVID-19, Moroccan Government Did Not Plan Ramadan Night Curfew

He said the night curfew during Ramadan was a last-minute decision after the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Industry Moulay Hafid Elalamy has said that no one can predict the current COVID-19 situation.

During his appearance in the House of Representatives on Monday, the minister explained that he is part of the vigilance committee against COVID-19.

The committee is tasked with providing proactive measures that take into account the epidemiological situation.

He explained that the government did not plan to maintain the night curfew during Ramadan.

“the committee was not intending to close anything.”

He said that the emergence of the “British” strain of COVID-19 urged the government to take a proactive decision to protect citizens.

“As an executive in the industrial sector, I had several decisions that could have led to chaos. I am also refusing to see a collapse in the country’s economy, and I would like to help all affected people,” he argued.

He also said Morocco’s economy is facing a crisis, particularly in the informal sector.

The official vowed that the government is working to compensate people, in particular those who are affected due to the night curfew in Ramadan.

He said that his ministry is working with Minister of Economy Mohamed Benchaaboun to provide financial aid for the affected parties.

Morocco announced that it will maintain the night curfew just a few days before the start of Ramadan.

The decision resulted in an uproar among cafes, restaurant owners, and employees.

The National Office of the Association of Cafe and Restaurant Owners released several press releases, condemning the decision.

The association submitted a petition calling on Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, to reverse the decision to maintain the night curfew during Ramadan in a statement on April 11.

The office warned that the measure threatens a “complete collapse” of the sector that is a source of income for many Moroccans.