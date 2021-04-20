Whistleblowers: Systemic Racism in Amnesty International UK Workplace

New personal accounts of systemic racism and white privilege within Amnesty International’s London secretariat shine a light on the hypocritical nature of the organization.

Rabat – An internal review of Amnesty International UK (AIUK) revealed racism exists throughout the workplace culture.

Employees of Amnesty International’s London secretariat accused the organization of sustained systemic racism, and many employees shared personal experiences at AIUK. The Guardian news organization followed the internal review.

Personal experiences shared with the Guardian included the use of racial slurs in the workplace, a lack of religious awareness or sensitivity, microaggressions such as touching black colleagues’ hair, and aggressive email communication with offices located in the global south.

Other accusations include the prevalence of white privilege in the organization.

One former employee told the Guardian, “There’s a hegemonic white middle-class culture that seemed to be protected and reproduced. White privilege was pervasive.” Eight whistleblowers echoed the same messages of prejudice and shared accounts of disregard for their concerns at the highest echelons of management.

Former and current employees have called on senior management to resign.

The secretariat commissioned the review after the Black Lives Matter movement to “examine whether our structures could be unintentionally perpetuating ingrained racism”, said AIUK.

Amnesty International did not discredit the claims made by its employees and responded in a statement saying, “Amnesty International’s Secretariat wholeheartedly apologises to any of our staff who have experienced discrimination or been hurt by individual, structural or systemic racism in the confines of our movement.”

Adding that, “As a result of the findings of the report, we have acknowledged that across many levels of Amnesty International, we do not have full equality.”

The organization is no stranger to accusations of bullying, corruption, and poor management.

Read also: Morocco Says Amnesty International Report Lacks Objectivity

After Amnesty International released its annual report for 2020-21, Morocco argued that the organization lacked objectivity in its reporting. The report focused on issues like Western Sahara, the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the alleged mistreatment of journalists in Morocco.

The Moroccan government stated the report contained “dubious” evidence, politically motivated, and hostile to Moroccan authorities.

AIUK has admitted that it must improve the structure and practices of its organization stating, “it would be disingenuous for us to suggest there are any quick fixes – this is a long-term commitment to engender an organization that is authentically and fully anti-racist.”