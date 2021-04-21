Tetouan’s 26th Mediterranean Film Festival to Kick Off in June

Organizers decided to hold this year’s International Mediterranean Film Festival virtually to avoid postponing like last year.

Rabat – The 26th International Mediterranean Film Festival of Tetouan (FCMT) is set to be held online on June 4-10.

The Association of Friends of Cinema of Tetouan announced the news in a press statement that highlighted the group’s decision to digitize this year’s film festival.

Hosting a virtual festival helps to avoid postponing because of COVID-19 precautionary measures, said the statement.

This year’s festival was initially scheduled for March 21-28, 2020, before the organizers decided to cancel it.

The Italian film “The Vice of Hope” by director Edoardo De Angelis had won the award for best movie in the category of feature films during the 25th FCMT.

In the documentary film category, the Egyptian movie “We come from afar,” directed by Amal Ramsis, had grabbed the jury’s Grand Prix.