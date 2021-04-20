Moroccan Steel Contractor SCIF Receives Three Liebherr Cranes

Spread the love

Rabat – Moroccan steel contractor Cherifian Company of Industrial and Railway Equipment (SCIF) has received the first 100 ton Liebherr rough-terrain crane in Morocco, according to Vertikal Press, the world’s leading lifting industry insider.



Besides the 100 ton Liebherr LRT 1100-2.1 Rough Terrain crane, SCIF received two 70 ton LTM 1070-4.2 All Terrain cranes.



The two-axle LRT 1100-2.1 consists of a five-section 50-meter main boom and a 10.5 meter swing away extension, while the smaller four-axle LTM 1070-4.2 has a 50-meter main boom and a 9.5 to 16 meter bi-fold swing away extension.



The LRT 1100-2.1 and one of the LTM 1070-4.2s are refurbished units, while the other 70-ton crane is brand new.



SCIF Installations Director, Mohamed El Houri, stressed that Liebherr crane “has all the competence it needs to deliver perfect used cranes. The two machines we ordered were refurbished at the factory and we are very impressed with the cranes’ quality.”



The company’s sales director Rachid Makboul noted that they have had a good experience with previously bought cranes from Liebherr. “With its branch office in Casablanca, very close to our base, Liebherr provides us with excellent service and fast supplies of spare parts.”



In 2017, SCIF announced its intent to manufacture the first train that is 100% “made in Morocco,” in partnership with the government. The SCIF has previously developed 60 passenger cars for the ONCF and has also carried out export operations in Tunisia (200 cars for transporting phosphates), Mauritania, Gabon, and Poland.



SCIF was founded in 1946, and the company specialized in the manufacture and renovation of rolling stock. SCIF began to manufacture electric locomotives in 1980. The company has created 260 permanent jobs and more than 400 fixed-term jobs.