Moroccan Government to ‘Integrate’ Tamazight as Official Language

Rabat – Morocco’s Permanent Inter-Ministerial Commission, which is in charge of monitoring and evaluating “the implementation of the official character of the Amazigh language,” has approved an “Integrated Government Plan for the implementation of the official character of the Amazigh language,” reported MAP, Morocco’s state media.

The commission made the announcement earlier today at the end of its first meeting chaired by the Head of Government Saad Dine El Otmani, , according to a statement by El Othmani’s office..

During the meeting, El Othmani stressed the “special nature of this meeting, which is an essential step in the adoption of the first integrated government plan for the implementation of the official character of the Amazigh language,” MAP said.

The newspaper quoted the head of government’s office’s statement as saying that the “plan is a clear and harmonious roadmap for all government departments in the years to come.”

Commenting on today’s meeting, El Othmani emphasized that the session was the culmination of years of a “constructive” national debate on the cultural and linguistic diversity of the Moroccan society.” He also hailed King Mohammed VI’s personal commitment to preserving Morocco’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

Quoting Morocco’s largely progressive 2011 constitution, El Othmani spoke of his government’s determination to effectively implement the provisions of the document by making The Head of Government also recalled that the Constitution of the Kingdom stipulates “Amazigh is an official language alongside Arabic language.” The Amazigh language and cultural heritage constitute a rich and indispensable component of the Moroccan identity, he argued.