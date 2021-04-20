Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Appoints 25 New Consuls

Spread the love

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made sweeping changes to the staffing of its consulates in 10 countries, including Spain, France and Algeria.



The ministry has appointed 25 new general consuls, the equivalent of 45% of Morocco’s consuls abroad.

According to the foreign ministry, the new appointments address three main concerns: consolidating acquired consular expertise and meritocracy; allowing fresh Moroccan talent to flourish, with 72% of the new consuls general being first time appointees; and promoting gender equality, with 20% of newly appointed consuls being women.



The call for applications originally launched in February, and the Ministry subsequently released the list of new appointees on April 20.

France has seen the appointment of eight new consuls general, in the cities of Pontoise, Bastia, Lyon, Orleans, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Villemomble, and Lille.

Spain’s five new appointments will work from Valencia, Girona, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Seville.

Italy’s four new appointees will have to travel to Milan, Verona, Turin, and Naples.

Belgium has two new appointees, in the city of Liege and the capital, Brussels.

Tunisia, Algeria, Mauritania, Canada, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates have each been assigned one new consul general.

The most recent diplomatic reshuffle came in May 2019, when Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita appointed 15 general consuls to 9 countries.



The ministry had also noted that the aim of the new appointments was to improve the consular experience of its personnel through the injection of new blood.



Meanwhile, Morocco’s Western Sahara has also seen a wave of consulate openings in recent months.



Besides Senegal’s consulate opening earlier in the month, Dakhla also hosts several other countries, including the consulate generals of the Gambia, Guinea, Djibouti, Liberia, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinean Gautun, and the Democratic Republic of Congo .

In addition to Dakhla, African countries that opened consulates in the city of Laayoune include: Comoros, Gabon, Sao Tome and Principe, the Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Burundi, Eswatini, and Zambia.

Three Arab countries have also opened consulates in Laayoune, including Jordan, Bahrain, and the UAE.