Morocco Launches Program to Promote Artisanal Handicrafts

Rabat – On April 20, in Tangier, Morocco’s Ministry of Tourism, Air Transport, Handicrafts, and Social Economy launched a program to promote Moroccan artisanal handicrafts under the theme “Traditional industry for all.” The program is in partnership with Aradei Capital Group, Maison de l’Artisan, and the Office for Development of Cooperation.

The program will promote traditional handicrafts in several shopping centers across Morocco. It is part of the ministry’s endeavors to support artisans, cooperatives, and auto-entrepreneurs in traditional industries in the country.

The handicraft sector employs approximately 2 million Moroccans and contributes 8% of Morocco’s GDP.

The shopping centers, located in ten different Moroccan cities, will offer the artisans allocated spaces to showcase the handmade products. The ministry launched a campaign on social media, under the hashtag #Art_Is_Ana, to attract potential customers and display products.

Through the program, artisans will be able to publicize and promote their products in twelve shopping centers owned by Aradei Capital Group. The shopping centres are located in Agadir, El Jadida, Casablanca, Fez, Marrakech, Meknes, Rabat, Safi, Tangiers, and Temara.

Tarik Sadik, director-general of the Maison de l’Artisan, emphasized in a press statement, that the initiative aimed at supporting artisans, boosting demand for artisanal products by targeting new potential customers, and helping artisans overcome the consequences of the pandemic on the sector.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, Air Transport, Handicraft, and Social Economy, the Moroccan handicraft sector lost approximately 95 % of its income during the lockdown.

The Director-General of the Office of Development of Cooperation, Youssef Hosni, said the initiative will allow cooperatives and individual artisans, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, to exhibit and promote their products in the shopping centers throughout the month of Ramadan.

Hakim Benzakour, managing director of the Aradei Capital Group, expressed the company’s pleasure in participating in the initiative, emphasizing how proud the company was in supporting the artisanal handicraft industry, during the current situation.