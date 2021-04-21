Morocco Submits Bid to Host Final Games of CAF Club Competitions

The Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex in Rabat will also host the final game of the Mohammed VI Champions Cup.

Rabat – Morocco has submitted a bid to host the final games of the ongoing CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, the Moroccan Royal Football Federation (FRMF) has announced.

The FRMF nominated the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca to host the final game of the 2021 CAF Champions League, while Rabat’s Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex is to host the final match of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The country hosted last year’s final game of the African Confederation Cup that saw Morocco’s RS Berkane win the title for the first time in its history.

Rabat’s Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex will also host the final match of the Mohammed VI Champions Cup, or Arab Champions Cup, between Raja Casablanca and Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

In its statement, FRMF noted that Oujda and Berkane stadiums will host the Women CAF Champions League scheduled for November 2021. This means Morocco has won the rights to host Africa’s first-ever women club tournament.

Morocco’s representatives in CAF club competitions

In the CAF Champions League, Wydad Casablanca has secured their place in the quarter-finals. The Moroccan team topped Group C after collecting 13 points from four wins, one draw, and one loss.

The 2017 titleholder will face either Egypt’s Al Ahly, South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs, or Algeria’s CR Belouizdad.

Representing Morocco in the CAF Confederation Cup are Raja Casablanca and RS Berkane.

Raja Casablanca secured a spot in the qurter-finals after topping group D with 15 points collected from its five matches. The team is set to play its sixth match against Zambia’s Nkana on April 28.

Raja Casablanca is the most successful Moroccan team in international football.

The situation is quite different for RS Berkane. The club now ranks 3rd in its group with only two fixtures remaining; it has collected only five points out of 12.

The CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals draw is set to take place on Friday, April 30.