Moroccan Beans in Germany Found to Contain High Pesticide Levels

Rabat – The German authorities have issued an alert to local consumers over imported Moroccan green beans containing high concentrations of pesticide residue.



According to Hortoinfo, a Spanish horticultural newspaper, the Moroccan green beans contained the fungicide Penconazole, four times its maximum residue level (MRL). The beans were imported into Germany through Italy.



Citing the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF), Hortoinfo noted that 0.044 milligrams per kilogram of fungicide was found in the beans, while its maximum residue level stands at 0.01 milligrams per kilogram.

Ingesting high levels of the pesticide can cause headaches, abdominal pains, seizures, tremors, lethargy, and hypoventilation among other side effects.



In January, German authorities decided to withdraw Moroccan peppers from the market after finding a high concentration of pesticide residue. The pesticide levels in the peppers grown in Morocco exceeded the maximum limit of the European Union by 1,233%.



In December 2020, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance considered imposing a ban on tomatoes and other vegetables imported from Morocco because of viral infections among the crops.



In response, Morocco’s National Food Safety Office (ONSSA) intensified its monitoring of Moroccan tomato exporters in order to avoid the fallout of the Russian ban.



Morocco is one of the major tomato exporters in the global market. In 2019, Morocco exported 588,000 tonnes of tomatoes.

Penconazole is a curative fungicide and is used for the control of fungal disease such as powdery mildew, in a variety of crops, usually, through the application to the leaves.



A 2020 investigation by Unearthed and Public Eye revealed that Morocco is one of the top destinations for European exports of toxic pesticides that are banned in the EU, exporting more than 81,000 tonnes of hazardous pesticides to 85 countries in 2018.