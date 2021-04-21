Cafe Workers Request Night Curfew Suspension in Petition Letter to King Mohammed VI

The owners and workers in cafes and restaurants have warned about the complete collapse of the sector that is considered a source of income for many Moroccans.

Rabat – The National Coordination of Cafe and Restaurants Workers petitioned King Mohammed VI, via a letter, requesting the suspension of the night curfew during Ramadan.

The letter signed by several associations explains the socio-economic crisis that cafe and restaurants workers and owners now experience due to Morocco’s decision to maintain the night curfew during Ramadan.

A few days before the start of Ramadan, Morocco’s government cited the rise of COVID-19 cases and the detection of the “British” variant in several regions, as a valid reason to maintain the night curfew.

The decision raised eyebrows among cafe and restaurant owners, who said that they hold the government responsible for the crisis their employees will face during the holy month.

Traditionally, cafes and restaurants open at night. During 2020 and 2021, unprecedented circumstances due to the outbreak of COVID-19 caused nighttime closures.

Moroccans spent Ramadan 2020 in a lockdown. Only people with special movement permits had the right to leave their houses.

In 2021, Morocco eased lockdown measures but maintained the night curfew, directly affecting peak nighttime business hours.

In the letter of petition, the cafe and restaurant workers and owners said they respect all actions the government took as part of the preventive measures to limit the spread of the pandemic.

The workers in the sector, however, called for the suspension of the night curfew, citing the current hardships and financial crisis they are experiencing.

“We and our families become vulnerable to become homeless,” the workers warned.

They said they submitted the petition to the King as their voice was “unheard” by local authorities, who they earlier asked to find alternative solutions other than the night curfew.

Several associations in the industry submitted letters to the government and shared their concerns with the local press regarding the curfew.

The latest demand was earlier this month, in a letter of petition to Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani.

In the letter, the National Office of the Association of Cafe and Restaurant Owners warned against the “complete collapse” of the sector, which is considered a source of income for many Moroccans.