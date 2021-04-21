Israel’s Mehadrin Wants to Plant Avocados in Morocco

Israel and Morocco hope the re-establishment of diplomatic ties will serve investors from both countries.

Rabat – As it seeks to expand its growing businesses across the world, Israeli company Mehadrin is particularly interested in Morocco’s avocado market, Globes has reported.

The news outlet said Mehadrin signed an agreement with Morocco, with this granting the Israeli company the right to plant avocados in the North African country.

The company will implement the project in a joint agreement with a Moroccan firm, according to reports.

Both companies will invest MAD 80 million ($8.9 million) in the first three years of the project.

Globes quoted the CEO of Mehadrin, Shaul Shelach, as emphasizing the importance of Morocco’s agriculture assets.

“Morocco is a country with good growing conditions, and with much lower costs than in Israel,” he said.

Since Morocco’s decision to re-establish ties with Israel, many Israeli businesses have expressed their interest in investing in the North African country.

Israel and Morocco resumed diplomatic relations on December 10 and signed a joint declaration to further their cooperation in different sectors.

“Morocco looks forward to various technologies in the renewable energy fields, water treatment, agriculture, and health,” Zeev Lavie, a senior official at Israeli Federation of Chambers of Commerce, said last month.

Lavie made the comments after Morocco and Israel signed an agreement worth hundreds of millions of dollars to boost cooperation across various sectors.

Mehadrin is Israel’s largest grower and exporter of citrus fruits and vegetables.

It has 5,000 hectares of agricultural holdings and boasts annual sales of nearly $300 million, with 70% of exported products globally to all continents, according to the company’s website.

Morocco’s avocado industry is also growing rapidly, reports said.

Tridge reported in 2019 that the North African country was becoming a fast-growing avocado supplier.

Agricultural news website FreshPlaz also said Morocco’s cultivation of avocados has grown over the past few years, reaching 12,000 tonnes per year.