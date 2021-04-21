Spread the love

Rabat – ClimateLaunchpad, the self-described largest green innovation competition, has opened its doors to Moroccan competitors for this year’s iteration.



According to a press release shared with Morocco World News, as of April 20, the competition welcomes applications from over 56 countries across the world.



The competition’s goal is to “unlock the world’s cleantech potential that addresses climate change” by welcoming green innovation in “renewable energy, energy efficiency, food and agriculture, water, transportations, industrial technology or [in] any other way to tackle climate change.”

It is set to begin with an “intensive 2-day Boot Camp” and six coaching sessions for select participants, the statement noted. The opening sessions will further whittle down the competition to two best competitors from each country. In turn, the two will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas at the Global Grand Final in September 2021.

In turn, the world’s top 16 ideas will gain access to the Climate-KIC’s Accelerator, which is a program focused on “cleantech” commercialization. There are also cash prizes available to help the most viable start-ups to move forward and, ultimately, leave a positive impact.

Read also: Why Morocco Must Address Climate Change’s Threats to Water Resources



ClimateLaunchpad Morocco lead Ahmed Larouz said: “There are brains everywhere, smart brains with great ideas and we want to help transform them with their green tech ideas into successful entrepreneurs.”

After all, “Climate change affects us all: the poor and the rich, the young and the elderly and it’s time for us to help build a new generation of green startups and clean tech entrepreneurs to rise and fix the climate change,” Larouz concluded.

Florent Heroguel, COO & co-founder of Bloom Biorenewables, one startup which received funding, explained that their “goal is to use this seed round for product development, scaling technology and market validation. We are solving [the latest] technical challenges and validating commercial leads before moving on to the next phase. In other words, with this investment we can really move forward.”