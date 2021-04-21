FM Nasser Bourita Meets with the Foreign Ministers of Kuwait and Qatar

Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita confirmed Kuwait and Qatar’s support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan during video calls on Wednesday.

Rabat – Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita spoke with the foreign ministers of Kuwait and Qatar in separate video calls on Wednesday.

Both calls discussed diplomacy and the continuing development of relations between Morocco and the two countries, specifically on Western Sahara-related issues.

Bourita congratulated the Kuwaiti foreign minister Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah on receiving Kuwait’s coveted Medal of the Order of Kuwait of the first degree for his work in supporting diplomatic missions in the Arab Gulf.

Additionally, the two ministers reiterated the progress made in economic and diplomatic relations since the 9th Kuwait-Morocco Joint Committee meeting in April 2019. The ministers planned for the next joint committee meeting which will take place in Morocco.

Meanwhile, Bourita and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed similar matters regarding the strengthening of economic and diplomatic ties between Rabat and Doha.

The two ministers planned for the 8th Joint Higher Committee in Doha which will focus on regional issues such as Western Sahara.

Both meetings between Bourita and the two Gulf allies indicated that Kuwait and Qatar will continue to support Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara. Kuwait announced its support for the US stance on Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara in December 2020, while Qatar shared support for the Moroccan autonomy plan in January 2021.

Bourita has recently prioritized Western Sahara issues with many other foreign ministers. Since Tuesday, the foreign minister has met with foreign ministers from Indonesia and Ireland.

All conversations rounded back to questions of support for Morocco’s position in Western Sahara, signaling Morocco’s determination to rally more international support for its Autonomy Plan.

The UN Security Council convened earlier today to discuss the recent escalations between Morocco and the Polisario Front. MINURSO Chief Colin Stewart and Morocco’s ambassador to the UN Omar Hilalle attended the meeting.

The council praised Morocco for continuing to hold diplomatic discussions with other global actors while disapproving of Polisario’s escalation tactics such as running a vicious propaganda campaign against the Moroccan military.