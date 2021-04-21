Morocco Sentences French-Algerian Actor For Insulting Moroccan Women, Children

The actor along with other public figures appeared in a video, slandering Moroccan women and children during his trip in Marrakech.

Spread the love

Rabat – The Marrakech Court of First Instance sentenced today French-Algerian comedian Brahim Bouhlel to eight months prison.

The court also sentenced Zbarbooking, another French social media influencer, to one year in prison.

The court’s decision followed the arrest of the two public figures after footage went viral of them making offensive comments on Moroccan women and children.

The video depicts Bouhlel along with the “influencer” and French-Algerian actor Hedi Bouchena, insulting women by describing them as “as easy.” and “promiscuous.” .

Bouhlel also addressed a group of children shown in the video as “sons of b******,” among other insults.

Zbarbooking is also seen repeatedly manhandling the visibly uncomfortable children and forcing them to gesture to the camera.

The video sparked controversy and a social media firestorm among Moroccans who felt deeply offended by the“unacceptable” slurs, prompting authorities in Marrakech to arrest Bouhlel and his friend.

Hedi Buchenafa left Morocco before the launch of the investigation, however.

In an attempt to calm the situation before trial, Bouhlel and his other two friends shared a video in which they apologized to Moroccans.



“My only intention as a comedian was to make people laugh and not to offend the sensibilities of anyone.”