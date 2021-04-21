Fez to Host 11th Scientific Days of Sustainable Tourism in July

The tourism industry was the most impacted by the travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabat – The 11th Scientific Days of Sustainable Tourism will kick off on July 15 and close on July 17 under the theme of ”Crises and management of tourism: what forms of sustainable tourism to favor?” organizers have announced.

The event is the initiative of the Fez-based National School of Business and Management (ENCG), in partnership with the Sorbonne University in Paris.Organizers say this year’s “sustainable tourism days” will be marked by the organization of the 6th edition of the international symposium ”Economics of tourism and management of tourism enterprises.”

Citing the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the organizers noted that the tourism industry lost $1.3 trillion in 2020 due to travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic-induced loss is 11 times higher than the one the sector experienced during the 2009 global economic crisis, they said.