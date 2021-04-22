Youssef En-Nesyri Becomes Top Moroccan Goal-Scorer in La Liga History

The player won the La Liga Santander Player of the Month award in January.

Rabat – After his goal against Levante yesterday, Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri became the best Moroccan goal scorer in one season in Spain’s La Liga’s history.

The international Moroccan football player scored in the 53rd minute, allowing his team to take all three points as fellow Moroccan teammate Yassine Bounou kept a clean sheet for the team.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s winning goal yesterday took his tally to 17, breaking the previous record of Youssef El-Arabi, who scored 16 goals during the 2015/2016 season.

The Sevilla FC striker is La Liga’s fifth scorer this season, behind Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez, Villareal’s Gerard Moreno, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

Besides his 17 goals in 32 appearances in La Liga, En-Nesyri has scored six goals in eight appearances in the Champions League this season.

With six fixtures left, Youssef En-Nesyri aims to improve his tally and continue his imposing run as he is one of Sevilla FC Manager Julen Lopetegui’s regular starting players.

The Atlas Lion commented on his goals: “I don’t count the goals, the most important thing is to give the team victory.”

“The coach showed us what we needed to attack, defend well, and secure the victory,” the club’s website quoted En-Nesyri as saying.

With his goal, the 23-year-old brought himself equal to Frederic Kanoute’s record, as the third player to score as many goals in his first 50 appearances with the team.

Youssef En-Nesyri won the La Liga Santander Player of the Month award in January this year.

Trained at the Mohammed VI Football Academy, Youssef En-Nesyri played with Malaga before signing for Leganes in 2018. Then, he moved to Sevilla FC for a record fee of €20 million (MAD 215 million).

West Ham plans to make a move towards the player this summer, according to the Daily Mail.