Morocco’s Lower House Approves Bills to Boost International Cooperation

One of the bills regards establishing a UN counter-terrorism office in Rabat.

Rabat – Morocco’s House of Representatives approved unanimously, Tuesday in its plenary session, five bills relating to international agreements with Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations.

Nezha El Ouafi, minister delegate in charge of Moroccans living abroad (MREs), introduced the international draft agreements.

A statement from the House of Representatives said that the agreements are part of strategic initiatives to consolidate and diversify Morocco’s partnerships with “various diplomatic, political, economic, social, and environmental sectors.”

They include Bill 77.20, ratifying a cooperation agreement on fisheries between Morocco and Russia. The parties signed the agreement in Rabat on September 14, 2020, and in Moscow on October 14, 2020.

Bill 18.20 ratifies a judicial cooperation agreement in civil and commercial cases between Morocco and Ukraine, signed in Marrakech on October 21, 2019. Bill 17.20 ratifies an agreement, signed on the same occasion, on the transfer of convicts between the two countries.

The agreements also include Bill 16.20, which ratifies an agreement on judicial assistance in criminal proceedings and extradition between Morocco and Ukraine.

The cooperation agreements with Ukraine aim to boost judicial cooperation between the two countries, while the cooperation agreement with Russia intends to develop and advance bilateral cooperation in fisheries, fishing economy, and related sectors, the same source noted.

Bill 75.20, meanwhile, ratifies an agreement between Morocco and the United Nations. The deal concerns the establishment of a UN Office of Counter Terrorism (UNOCT) Programme Office in Rabat, signed on October 6 of last year.

The agreement is part of the UN’s strategy to combat terrorism, which the UN General Assembly adopted unanimously in 2006, and which aims to support counter-terrorism programs and build member states’ capacities in the field.