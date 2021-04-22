Morocco’s Electricity Production Dropped 2.2% in Early 2021

Meanwhile, imports of electrical energy increased by 2.5% by the end of February.

Rabat – Morocco’s Directorate of Financial Studies and Forecasts recorded a decline of 2.2% in electricity production in January and February this year.

The decrease is due to a 11.1% decline in production from the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water. Also, the production of renewable energies decreased by 3%.

The volume of electrical energy Morocco imports increased by 2.5% by the end of February, compared to an increase of 28.2% the previous year.

The directorate also announced a 1.8% decline in net energy demand after an increase of 3.8% one year earlier.

The statistics show that Morocco’s consumption of electrical energy dropped by 1.9% at the end of February 2021 compared to a 1% increase in January and a 4% increase in 2020.

The decline is due to the 3.2% drop in sales of “very high, high, and medium voltage energy,” the directorate’s data found.

Morocco aspires to become self-sufficient in electricity production in the long term.

The country relies heavily on its renewable energy assets to reach its goal.

The installed capacity of renewable energy sources in Morocco amounts to 3,950 megawatts (MW).

The number represents around 37% of the total installed electric power, or 20% of the country’s electricity demand, Minister of Energy Aziz Rabbah said in February.

The North African country currently has 47 renewable projects in operation.

In the last decade, Morocco invested around $5.8 billion (MAD 52 billion) and is planning to invest the same budget in the upcoming years.

With its renewable projects, Morocco seeks to produce more than 52% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2030.