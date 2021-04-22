Travel Agents from Israel Explore Morocco’s Tourism Opportunities

Morocco will open direct flights with Israel after Ramadan.

Rabat – Israel’s charge d’affaires in Rabat, David Govrin, announced on Tuesday that a large delegation of Israeli travel agents are carrying out a visit in Morocco.

“The visit is taking place as part of preparations for direct flights and testing of new tourist sites in the country,” the Israeli official said on his Twitter.

He said that the visit is paving the way to attract a large number of Israeli tourists to Morocco.

It also seeks to contribute to “enhancing acquaintance between the two peoples.”

“Tourism for peace,” Govrin said to conclude his statement on the visit.

The delegation’s visit comes as both countries are preparing to launch direct flights after Ramadan.

Abd Al Rahim Byoud, the head of the Moroccan Liaison Office in Tel Aviv, announced that both countries are working together to see the launch of direct flights after this month.

He said that the peace agreement with Israel aroused happiness among Moroccans, who love Israel.

Morocco first announced it will open direct flights after King Mohammed VI declared the resumption of diplomatic ties between the two countries in December 2020.

Both countries officialized their decision to re-establish ties on December 22 through the signing of a joint declaration, aiming to promote bilateral cooperation in different fields.

The cooperation will touch on trade, investment, innovation, agriculture, and tourism.

Morocco’s government forecasts a surge in the number of Israeli tourists following the future opening of direct flights between the two countries.

The minister of economy forecasts the number of Israeli visitors to Morocco to grow from 45,000 to 200,000 per year.