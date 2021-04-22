Polisario Leader Brahim Ghali Hospitalized in Spain Under Fake Identity

Brahim Ghali is among the most wanted suspects in Spain for a variety of charges, including torture and kidnapping.

Rabat – Brahim Ghali, Polisario’s leader, has been transferred from Tindouf, Algeria to a hospital in Logrono, Spain, near Zaragoza.

Jeune Afrique cited exclusive data, saying that Ghali was “urgently” admitted to the hospital on the evening of April 21.

Reports cited different reasons for the Polisario Front leader’s hospitalization.

Moroccan news outlet Le360 cited sources saying that Brahim Ghali was admitted after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Other news outlets, including Algerie Part Plus, said the Polisario leader is “suffering from cancer that is dangerously affecting the digestive system.”

The news outlet said that Algeria is sponsoring his medical care in Spain.

Brahim Ghali was able to access Spain through a fake identity, “Mohamed Ben Battouche.”

Algeria helped him access Spain, presenting him as an Algerian national, Algerie Part Plus said.

Brahim Ghali is among the most wanted men in Spain. In 2007, the country’s supreme court received a complaint against Ghali, which included accusations of “torture, genocide, and detention.”

El Diaro said that Poliario members had imprisoned one of the victims for six years, from 1974-1980, without charging them with any crime.

The victim accused Ghali and other Polisario and Algeria members of toture.

Polisario members were also allegedly involved in committing terror attacks against Spanish citizens at the Phosboucraa industrial site, near Morocco’s southern city of Laayoune, in 1974.

The attacks took place between 1974-1976, when some of the separatists attacked the conveyor belts in an attempt to stop phosphate mining.

In January 2018, Spanish monarch King Felipe VI received Lucia Jimenez, the president of Canarian Association of Terrorism Victims (Acavite), who informed him of the attacks that the Polisario Front had committed against Spanish citizens.

Algerie Part Plus also criticized the Algerian government for the cost it will invest in Brahim Ghali’s hospitalization amid the country’s socio-economic crisis.

“If Algeria were to fully assume the hospital costs of Brahim Ghali in Spain, it risks spending the equivalent of 5,000 euros per day without counting the costs of travel in a medical aircraft, which could cost up to 40,000 euros for each trip with the support of a specialized medical team for the most urgent and serious cases,” the news outlet said.

The platform warned that the expenses would not fail to create tension in Algeria, which is suffering an economic and social crisis.