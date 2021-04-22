Morocco Allows Moroccan International Students to Take Exams Abroad

Spread the love

Rabat – International students from Morocco who are currently stranded in the North African country due to flight suspensions will be allowed to go abroad in order to sit for exams.



Despite the flight suspensions, Moroccan authorities will permit Moroccan students to leave Morocco, valid residence permit and availability of special flights permitting, reports Medias24, citing “a well-informed source.”



As such, students in need should be able to receive the needed authorizations for travel, granted on a case-by-case basis, as a result of ongoing dialogue between the appropriate Moroccan authorities and the various embassies.



The largest problem remains the availability of scheduled flights, considering that Morocco has suspended flights with 53 countries. While there are some irregular “special” flights, usually in one direction, for the purpose of repatriation, this could also result in the students becoming stranded in Europe or other educational destinations.



One languages student told Morocco World News that the possibility is not necessarily something all students will seize: “Personally, I would prefer not to go abroad to take exams. With all that is happening, I already feel enough pressure, and I can’t concentrate on my lessons!”



According to Statista, a company specializing in market and consumer data, approximately 52,500 Moroccans studied abroad in 2018. The majority of Moroccans have turned to France for their education, with an approximate 38,002 Moroccan students in the European country for the 2016-2017 academic year.

Considering France, Moroccan students should not have any problems returning to their educational institutes. Non-EU students studying at French schools receive a long-stay study visa, which is equivalent to a residence permit.

Furthermore, the country has organized semi-regular repatriation flights and special ferries to help repatriate French nationals and residents alike.

Besides, for international students remaining in Morocco, remote exams will not be a pilot program, as many already took exams remotely last year.