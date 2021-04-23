HCP, World Bank To Promote Employment in Morocco

Employment is one of the areas of cooperation between Morocco and the World Bank.

Rabat – Morocco’s High Commissioner for Planning Ahmed Lahlimi Alami, on April 22 in Rabat, held talks with the World Bank Director of Operations for the Maghreb Jesko Hentschel to discuss strengthening cooperation between the two institutions.

During the talks, Lahlim and Hentschel, expressed their mutual interest in strengthening the bilateral partnership by cooperating in several areas.

“We will continue to work in various fields, including employment and the development of the competitiveness of the national economy,” Lahlimi said, helping with the fast recovery of the Moroccan economy.

The HCP and the World Bank have identified new areas of cooperation including the development of satellite accounts in several fields relating to the environmental sector, encouraging the development of the partnership.

Both institutions have committed to working together to make HCP’s various re-engineering programs a success, especially digitization projects.

Meanwhile, the World Bank’s Regional Director Hentschel, noted that employment remains one of the most important areas for cooperation between the two bodies given the health crisis that Morocco is facing and the accompanying loss of jobs.

