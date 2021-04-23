Essaouira Hit by 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake

Spread the love

Early this morning, an earthquake shook Essaouira’s coastline. The epicentre was off of Essaouira’s coast, recording a 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale, stated the National Institute of Geophysics (ING) National Seismic Monitoring and Alarm Network in a seismic alarm bulletin.

The earthquake occured at 2:59:24 a.m. (GMT), with a longitude of 10.172°W and a latitude of 31.807°N. The tremor occured at a depth of 33 kilometers.