Spanish Ferry Naviera Armas Seeks Launch of Route Between Morocco, Cadiz

The company seeks to launch the sea route once the “situation is normal again.”

Spread the love

Rabat – Spanish ferry company Naviera Armas wants to launch a maritime route between Cadiz and Morocco.

Spanish news outlet El Mercantil reported that the company is considering the maritime route between the two destinations, depending on the COVID-19 situation in both countries.

The platform quoted the company’s Director of Operations, Manuel Baeza, who said that the project depends on customer demand, Morocco’s government, pandemic restrictions, and border openings.

Naviera Armas studied the route in 2018, forecasting two weekly trips between Morocco and Cadiz.

Baeza said that the project can see the light of the day when the “situation is normal again.”

“The study is done, the contacts with the clients and the ships are there,” the director of operations at Naviera Armas stated.

Morocco closed its borders with Spain, and 52 other countries as part of preventive measures in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

The Spanish government organized a set of repatriation flights and ferries for Spanish citizens and residents stranded in Morocco.

The flight suspensions are expected to continue until May 24.

Morocco is still in a state of emergency until May 10. The government is expected to extend the measure, which allows authorities to take fast, proactive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 and any new variants.