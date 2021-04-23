Moroccan National Tourism Office Reveals Plans for Revitalization

Spread the love



Rabat – The Moroccan National Tourist Office (ONMT) revealed on April 22 the new devices that it will employ to secure Morocco’s tourism sector’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery.



During the presentation of ONMT‘s recovery plan in Casablanca, the office disclosed its new approach to marketing at the international, national, and institutional levels. The new approach will touch on three main aspects of the sector, namely international tourism, internal tourism, and the institutional aspect.



The VisitMorocco brand, aimed at promoting Morocco as an international tourism destination, received an overhaul in order to ensure its relevance. The ONMT also revealed the “Ntla9awfbladna” brand, which roughly translates to “Lets meet,” which will promote internal tourism within Morocco to locals and to Moroccans residing abroad alike. The final aspect of the recovery plan comes in the form of the “ONMT” brand, which will work towards a visual rebrand and will promote tourism on an institutional level, looking to expand its pull over the professional and institutional ecosystem.



“It has been a little over a year since the tourism sector has been hit hard by the pandemic. Despite the complexity of the issues that have arisen from the health situation over the past months, we have carried out in-depth work on many fronts, such as market research, brand strategy, or product strategy, to put in place the right tools for recovery,” explained the Director General of the OMNT Adel El Fakir.



El Fakir also noted that the various studies that the office has carried out have enabled ONMT “to precisely identify the perceptions around the destination, its positioning and the motivations of its potential visitors.”



ONMT will launch the “Nta9awfbladna” national campaign next week, with the objective of strengthening Moroccans’ sense of belonging, and invite locals to rediscover their country.



On an international level, Morocco will reinvigorate its VisitMorocco campaign on the international stage. It will initially launch in France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, and other main source markets.