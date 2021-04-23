India’s Ambassador to Morocco Presents Accreditation to Bourita

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita met with the recently appointed Ambassador of India to Morocco, Rajesh Vaishnaw, who presented Bourita with his credentials in his capacity as “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India.”



Vaishnaw came from the 1996-batch of Indian Foreign Service officers, and went on to work as the High Commissioner of India to Malta. On March 3, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs officially appointed Vaishnaw ambassador to Morocco.



Vaishnaw’s appointment comes at a time when economic and diplomatic ties between the two countries are at a historic high.



On January 23, Mohamed Maliki, the Moroccan ambassador to India, inaugurated Morocco’s second Honorary Consulate in India, located in Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal.



On the occasion, the Moroccan diplomat pointed to the excellent relationship between Morocco and India, noting King Mohammed VI’s “historic” visit to India in 2015. This significantly improved the development of bilateral relations and gave the growing relationship a momentum, he said.

In the latest economic partnerships between the two countries, in December of 2020, Morocco’s BMCE Bank of Africa and India Exim Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding to improve bilateral trade and investment.



As for India, maintaining stable relationships with its partner countries is of great importance for New Delhi at the moment, considering the acute COVID-19 crisis that has swept the nation.

The Serum Institute of India has so far supplied Morocco with seven million AstraZeneca doses to date, up to the point where the institute was directed to prioritize local vaccine demand instead.

In March Indian officials announced a new “double mutant” strain of COVID-19, and as of April 23, India has registered 16.3 million cases, with 332,700 cases yesterday alone.

“Right now there are no beds, no oxygen. Everything else is secondary,” Shahid Jameel, an Indian virologist, told Reuters. “The infrastructure is crumbling,” he added.

In the last couple of days, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Chinese Foreign Ministry have reached out to India to offer help with the insufficient oxygen supply.