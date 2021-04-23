Mohammed VI Foundation Distributed 691,037 Copies of Quran in 2020

CDs and other media were also distributed.

MWN With MAP

The Mohammed VI Foundation, working under the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs program, distributed 601,792 copies of the Quran of mosques (format 17/24) to regional and provincial delegations, and 89,245 copies in various formats for others, stated a 2020 report.

The Mohammed VI Foundation in collaboration with Mohammed VI Institute of Quranic Readings and Studies, produced a recorded Quranic edition that includes a collective recitation of the five first hizb with the seven readings known in Morocco as the reading of Sidi Hamza. A specialized committee supervised the project in all stages.

“601 CDs and 100 media of 20 Khatma of Quran recitation have been distributed” in the past few years, according to the report. Only recordings made during 2013, 2015, and 2016 were distributed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During 2020, imported copies of the Quran reached 403,488, whereas 110,351 copies were reprints, all in agreement with the Foundation and the publishing houses.

Approximately 26,737 copies of the Quran were reserved for Moroccan publishing houses in 2020.

The Mohammed VI Foundation is responsible for reviewing all publishers in the Holy Quran sector. This includes importing, reprinting, and printing the Quran by publishing houses.