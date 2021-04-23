US Expands ‘Do Not Travel’ Advisory, Excludes Morocco

The US is warning against travel to up to 150 countries due to "unprecedented risk" from COVID-19, excluding Morocco.

Spread the love

Rabat – On April 21, the US State Department announced that at least 116 countries were added to the “Level Four: Do Not Travel” advisory list, not listing Morocco.

In order to stop the spread of COVID-19, the US State Department will increase the number of “Level Four” countries to approximately 80% of countries worldwide, it announced earlier this week.

Previously, only 34 countries out of 200 were categorized as “Do Not Travel,” such as Argentina, Kenya, and Russia. The category has now expanded to over 150 countries. The list includes countries such as Canada, Germany, Israel, and the UK that have a “very high level of COVID-19.”

The measure is in line with “an adjustment in the State Department’s Travel Advisory system to rely more on existing epidemiological assessments” from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rather than reacting to the changing health crisis across the world.

The restrictions are not mandatory and Americans can still travel, although it is not advised.

Morocco is not a “Level Four” advisory category country, however the US has classified it as “Reconsider Travel” alongside approximately 20% of countries worldwide.

Morocco, despite suspending flights with 53 countries, has not suspended flights with the US.

Morocco’s flight suspensions are expected to last until May 21.