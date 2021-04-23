Moroccan Press Syndicate Urges Judiciary to Release Radi, Raissouni

The syndicate firmly rejects the defamation campaign against both the jailed journalists and the plaintiffs.

Rabat – The National Syndicate of Moroccan Press has announced that it is closely following the developments of the judicial file of detained Moroccan journalists Omar Radi and Soulaimane Raissouni, according to a press release issued earlier today. Both face charges including “sexual assault.”

The Moroccan judiciary ordered Radi’s detention on July 28, 2020, after his former colleague at Moroccan news outlet LeDesk, Hafsa Boutahar, filed a rape complaint against him.

Meanwhile, authorities arrested Raissouni, the editor in chief of independent daily Akhbar Alyaoum, on May 22, 2020. A man who identifies himself as homosexual had claimed that Raissouni sexually assaulted him in 2018, following an invitation from Raissouni’s wife to collaborate on a film related to the LGBTQ community.

The syndicate’s position

The syndicate reiterated its previously announced stance that goes against the detention of journalists and voiced its support for granting the journalists release pending trial. It said that the journalists have all guarantees ensuring their presence for the trial.

“The Syndicate reaffirms its position, announced since the announcement of the prosecution of the two colleagues in a state of arrest, as it demanded that they be tried in a state of release due to their availability and of all guarantees ensuring presence for a fair trial,” the syndicate said in the press release.

The statement comes in light of new developments in the cases of Omar Radi and Soulaimane Raissouni, who have been on a hunger strike for more than two weeks.

The syndicate also voiced its concern over the lengthy trial period, given that the conditions are in place for speeding up and ensuring the fairness of both journalists’ trials.

The journalists’ union, however, also called on Radi and Raissouni to end their hunger strike to preserve their health.

Both journalists are on a hunger strike to protest the judiciary’s refusal to prosecute them in a state of release, and also to clear them from the “alleged fabricated charges.”

The detained journalists maintain their innocence and claim that the charges “were fabricated to silence them given their journalistic work that addresses sensitive topics.

According to the statement, the syndicate denounces the media defamation campaign to which the journalists have been subject, and expressed the same views regarding the plaintiffs.

Solidarity campaign for Radi and Raissouni

A number of human rights activists, professors, and journalists have expressed their dismay with what they view as the regression in the fields of human rights, freedom of expression, and freedom of the press.

Advocates have attributed the degradation of rights to the recent arrests of journalists, some of whom were arrested on charges related to individual freedoms. This is the case for journalist Hajar Raissouni, Soulaimane Raissouni’s niece — also an Akhbar Alyaoum journalist — who was sentenced to one year in jail for an “illegal abortion” and extramarital sexual realtion.

The event stirred controversy and caused activists and journalists to support Hajar. The journalist kept denying the allegations and benefited from King Mohammed VI’s royal pardon alongside her fiance.

Similarly, in 2019, the Moroccan judiciary sentenced Taoufik Bouachrine, the founder of Akhbar Alyaoum, to 15 years in prison for rape, human trafficking, and sexual assault — accusations that Bouachrine denied and said were fabricated. Akhbar Alyaoum is a newspaper known to be critical of the authorities.

Around 7,500 activists, journalists, and professors have been posting #justicepouromaretsoulaimane (justice for Omar and Soulaimane) hashtags on Facebook for the release of Radi and Raissouni.

The campaign comes after 120 Moroccan journalists signed a petition urging the judiciary to release the detained journalists and drop the charges.

Plaintiffs’ voice

Victims of the journalists’ alleged sexual assault denounced both the Moroccan state and society for failing to provide sufficient mental and finaincial support to rape survivors. They also criticized those “blindly” supporting their alleged rapists, questioning the reasons for this blind support.

Narrating her own story, Hafsa Boutahar, a journalist who used to work at the same media company as her alleged rapist, Omar Radi, said that offensive comments and the way Moroccans view her consumes her from the inside out. Boutahar blamed society for unnecessary suffering.

“I was not only subject to sexual abuse but also abuse of rights and societal abuse,” she said.

Boutahar also condemned certain media for not backing her up in her case, instead siding with her alleged rapist.