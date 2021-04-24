New CAF President Promotes Stronger Youth Academies In Morocco Visit

On his first visit since his election to CAF’s top post, Patrice Motsepe meets with top football authorities to discuss several innovations.

Rabat – Newly elected CAF President Patrice Motsepe visited Morocco on Friday, April 24, to discuss several innovations to boost African football.

The new CAF chief is touring some of the football federation’s most important countries and touched down in Rabat for talks with Morocco’s top football officials. Motsepe met with Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), to discuss the new initiatives.

Motsepe and Lekjaa discussed establishing youth academies to further promote Morocco’s football talent and develop African football. Another point on the agenda is building links between football clubs, associations, and potential partners in the private sector, a common practice in the world’s top football leagues.

“I feel at home,” Mostepe told the press, as he arrived at Rabat-Sale airport. Motsepe, a South African billionaire, had made repeated overtures to Morocco amid his campaign for the CAF presidency. Those overtures included promises to keep the contentious politics surrounding Western Sahara out of the continent’s national football competitions.

Motsepe expressed hope that Morocco’s national team could help promote African football with a strong performance at the 2022 World Cup, hosted by Qatar. “Morocco is one of the countries on which we place great hopes to proudly represent the African continent,” Motsepe stated.

In his visit to Morocco, Motsepe additionally highlighted the importance of the continued development of infrastructure and good governance to provide a solid foundation for the growth of African football.

The CAF chief highlighted Morocco’s achievements in this regard ahead of his discussions with Lekjaa who also serves as chairman of the CAF Finance Committee and is a member of the FIFA Council.