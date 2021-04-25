Morocco Now Has 5, 109 Active COVID-19 Cases

Spread the love

Morocco currently counts 5,109 active COVID-19 cases, of which 397 patients are in critical conditions, new data from the Moroccan Ministry of Health showed today.

The data also shows that Morocco recorded 326 new cases of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The new confirmed cases brought the total cases of infected patients to 509,363 as of April 25.

In the last 24 hours, the ministry confirmed 390 recoveries.

Morocco’s total number of recovered patients now stands at 495,262.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 8,992 after four patients were declared dead in the last 24 hours.

The fatality rate reached 1.8% while the recovery indicator stands at 97.2%.

In terms of vaccination, the ministry announced that 4,723,635 people have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, 4,217,485 people who have received their second dose of the vaccine rollout.

Morocco launched its vaccination campaign on January 28, with the government saying the aim is to cover at least 80% of the country’s population.

Regional distribution of new COVID-19 cases

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the most COVID-19 cases. The region confirmed 190 new cases in the past 24 hours and two deaths.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra comes next with 41 cases. Following are Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (21 cases and one death), Marrakech-Safi (20 cases), Souss-Massa (17 cases), Dakhla-Oued-Eddahab (12cases), and Oriental (10 cases).

The Tangier-Teouan-Al Hoceima region recorded six cases, followed by Draa-Tafilalet (five cases), Beni-Mellal Khenifra (two cases), Fez-Meknes ( two cases),

Gulemin-Oued Noun did not record any cases but confirmed one COVID-19 related death.