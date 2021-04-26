Morocco Expands Vaccination Campaign to Cover Beneficiaries Aged Between 55-60

Morocco’s vaccination campaign targets 33 million of the population, with the aim of reaching herd immunity.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Health Ministry announced that the national vaccination campaign will now cover people aged between 55 and 60.

The extended campaign will start on Tuesday, a statement from the ministry announced today.

The ministry said that the extension is in line with the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign, calling on all citizens under the announced categories to engage in the process.

The ministry asked the beneficiaries to send text messages to the free number 1717 to find out the date and place of the vaccination. Beneficiaries can also check the www.liqahcorona.ma..

The ministry called on citizens to abide by all preventive measures before, during, and after the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The statement said that by respecting the measures, citizens and residents can contribute to efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19, especially after the detection of new variants in several regions across Morocco.

After launching the vaccination campaign on January 28, the measure covered medical staff aged 40 and over, security officers, local authorities, teachers aged 45 and above, and senior citizens aged 75 and over.

Morocco gradually extended the vaccination campaign to cover beneficiaries aged 60 to 64, as well as people with chronic health conditions.

To date, Morocco vaccinated 4, 723, 635 people with the first dose. Approximately 4,217, 485 received the second dose of the vaccine.

Morocco seeks to reach herd immunity by vaccinating 80%, or 33 million of the population.